"You know, quite honestly, my favorite moment of the day was the dipsy-do for two. I mean, that't the only reason we're here, right? Have a little bit of fun and stay healthy. That was the two point play that we ran where Chris flipped the ball over his head. When I was a high school coach, we used to run that. It was a 40-40 play. Up by 40, down by 40, that's what you do," said Coach Choate.