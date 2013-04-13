Production Manager

Department: Production

Date Available: Immediately

Location: Bozeman

Job Description: Responsible for production of commercials and sales promotions. Primary duties include writing, producing, shooting and editing commercials and promos. Will work closely with sales department, clients and community events to develop effective television spots.

Qualifications: Strong computer background and a familiarity with HD editing and shooting, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, lighting and sound. Script writing, shooting, and editing experience are critical. Prior TV station production experience preferred. The ideal candidate will also have station promotion experience. Must be able to work as a team player as well as independently. Applicant must possess valid driver's license and have a good driving record. Ideal candidate will be a good team player and enjoy having fun at work!

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Ability to lift and carry camera and lighting equipment. Approximately 50 pounds.

Application Deadline: Until Filled

