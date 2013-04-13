Bud Light Lime Light - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bud Light Lime Light

Posted: Updated:

Friday July 7

Havok Entertainment 9 p.m. Beacon Ice House, 1349 13th Ave. S.W.

Prairie Smoke 7 p.m. Celtic Cowboy, 116 1st Ave. S.

DJ Foley Karaoke/deejay 9 p.m. Club Cigar, 208 Central Ave.

Pale Moon 9 p.m. Cowboys Bar, 311 3rd St. N.W.

Steve Keller Band 9 p.m. Do Bar , 1800 3rd St. N.W.

King James Karaoke 9 p.m. Flamingo Lounge, 3028 10th Ave. S.

Joe Ryan 7 p.m. Halftime Sports Bar, 1101 N.W. Bypass

DJ Evolve Hip-hop 9 p.m. Industry, 616 10th Ave.

Voodoo Cadillac 9:30 p.m. Loading Zone, 2412 10th Ave. S.

Havok Entertainment Karaoke 9 p.m. Lobby Bar, 518 Central Ave.

Pat Spoonheim Piano bar 9 p.m. Sip-N-Dip, 17 7th St. S.

Jeff Christiansen  7 p.m. Sting, 1121 5th St. S.

Limelight Karaoke 8 p.m. That Bar, 619 Central Ave.

Big Buck Karaoke Karaoke 7:30 p.m. Tuffy’s, Sun Prairie

Tipsy Irishman Karaoke 8 p.m. VFW Club Post 1087, 4123 10th Ave. S.

Saturday July 8

Havok Entertainment 9 p.m. Beacon Ice House, 1349 13th Ave. S.W.

Common Ground 7 p.m. Celtic Cowboy, 116 1st Ave. S.

DJ Foley 10 p.m. Club Cigar, 208 Central Ave.

Pale Moon 9 p.m. Cowboys Bar, 311 3rd St. N.W.

King James Karaoke 9 p.m. Flamingo Lounge, 3028 10th Ave.

Madcap Violet 9:30 p.m. Loading Zone, 2412 10th Ave. S.

Havok Entertainment Karaoke 9 p.m. Lobby Bar, 518 Central Ave.

Big Buck Karaoke Karaoke 9 p.m. North 40 Bar & Casino, 4300 N. Star Blvd.

Big Buck Karaoke Karaoke 9 p.m. Other Place, 1200 9th St. S.

Pat Spoonheim Piano bar 9 p.m. Sip-N-Dip, 17 7th St. S.

Sunday July 9

Betty Jane 10:30 A.M. Celtic Cowboy, 116 1st Ave. S.

Tipsy Irishman Karaoke 9 p.m. Loading Zone, 2412 10th Ave. S.

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

