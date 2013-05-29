Chief Meteorologist Ted King Came to Big Sky Country in April of 2013. After college, Ted spent a few years bartending in Aspen, CO. Ted got his first job in Wilmington, NC in 1996. and that year, Wilmington was hit by 2 hurricanes, Bertha and Fran. So he really got his feet wet, so to speak, in dealing with severe weather and subsequent 24 hr. wall-to-wall on-air coverage.

Ted left Wilmington for a job as Chief Meteorologist at KNAZ in Flagstaff AZ.

His next job was in Hartford CT. as the weekend meteorologist. After a few years there, Ted moved to the sun and fun of Myrtle Beach, SC to take the morning job at WPDE.

In 2008, he decided to move back to Aspen, CO where he published a picture map for tourists of nearby Snowmass Village, CO. During those years, Ted continued to forecast weather every day for his own enjoyment, and for all his friends who wanted to know about ski conditions and "powder days".

He soon realized that the weather business was his business, especially since weather is his main love. (He also has great interests in all the sciences.) Ted is very happy to be at KFBB-TV and also very happy to be part of the wonderful community of Great Falls.

Ted received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from The State University of New York, College at Oswego and is looking forward to the forecast challenges the great state of Montana brings.

If you have questions for Ted or wish to contact him you can email him at ted.king@cowlesmontana.com.