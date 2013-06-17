Senior Account Executive

Department: Sales

Date Available: Immediately

Location: Bozeman

Job Description: This position is responsible for creating and retaining advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television advertising. Prospect for, close, and service new business. Service existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with production personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media. Assist Station Manager in the training and mentoring of new sales staff by taking them on calls and providing feedback as needed.

Qualifications: Outside media sales experience (broadcast preferred). Record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of business mathematics. Knowledge of television industry and/or other media. Strong understanding of Nielsen ratings and ability to sell using media research. Aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (oral, written, presentation. Excellent "team player" interpersonal skills. Ability to work effectively in a high-stress environment. The right candidate will have a high level of integrity, an entrepreneurial work ethic and a coachable spirit. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver's license. Must be able to carry presentation equipment and drive from business to business for sales presentations.

Application Deadline: Until position is filled

Max Media of Montana ABC & Fox Television in Bozeman, MT has an opportunity for a self motivated senior level sales rep to develop new business opportunities and manage an existing list. The ideal candidate will have exceptional relationship building skills, creativity, verbal and written communication skills, sales experience, strong pay-for-performance orientation, strong integrity and the ability to work independently. Advertising/ Media Sales experience preferred. Send resume and cover letter, noting desired position and referral source, by July 15, 2013 to: Human Resources, Max Media of Montana, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, MT 59801. EOE