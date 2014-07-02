Technical Director - Great Falls

ABC FOX Montana is currently accepting applications for a full time Technical Director to join our team in Great Falls.
Responsibilities include directing and calling the evening newscast live, assisting with breaking news, pre-production and special projects. The proper candidate must have good communication and organizational skills. Past experience in broadcast and production required. Candidates must be at least 18 years and available weekends and evenings.
Please send resume or fill out application at KFBB-TV 3200 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT 59414. EOE
Department: News Production
Date Available: Immediately
Location: Great Falls
Application Deadline: Until Filled
Job Description: Direct the ABC and FOX Montana evening newscasts. Mark script notations for camera assignments, roll cues for packages, vo-sot’s and vo’s. Create fullscreen and key graphics using photoshop and operate news production board during multi-camera newscasts. Also responsible for monitoring live on-air news feeds while assisting the news producer in all aspects of news production. Must be able to keep a cool head under pressure, be able to toss out the script when breaking news occurs, handle last minute changes and work well with others. MULTITASKING IS KEY.
Qualifications: Must be able to roll packages, vo-sot’s and vo’s, operate switcher, character generator, Photoshop, ENPS, audio board and other equipment essential to daily news operation. Must work well under pressure. News experience is required.