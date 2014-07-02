Technical Director - Great Falls

ABC FOX Montana is currently accepting applications for a full time Technical Director to join our team in Great Falls.

Responsibilities include directing and calling the evening newscast live, assisting with breaking news, pre-production and special projects. The proper candidate must have good communication and organizational skills. Past experience in broadcast and production required. Candidates must be at least 18 years and available weekends and evenings.

Please send resume or fill out application at KFBB-TV 3200 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT 59414. EOE