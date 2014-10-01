Update: Aleck Johnson sentenced for Intimidation case

Aleck Johnson received his sentencing yesterday for the charge of Intimidation. He was sentenced to serve 8 years in the Montana State Prison and 2 years on probation. Johnson is designated as a Tier 2 Sex Offender and must register once he is released.

Aleck Johnson was in court after an incident that allegedly took place back in late August of 2014.

According to court documents, the alleged victim went to Johnson's house to watch movies, but left when she realized no one else was home.

When she asked for her movies back, Johnson allegedly said she could have them if she sent him nude photographs, which she reportedly did. When the exchange was about to be made, Johnson reportedly pulled her into his car and sexually assaulted her.

According to the police affidavit, a week later Johnson and the victim had several more conversations about returning her movies if she had sex with him again, but that also Johnson threatened to post the photos of her online if she didn't comply.

According to police, Johnson's interviews did match the alleged victim's statement. Bond was set at $100,000.



