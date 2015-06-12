Taylor Chase

Taylor is excited to be reporting in the beautiful Great Falls area. Before moving to Big Sky Country, Taylor worked as an investigative reporter at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, where she produced award-winning coverage of the growing frac sand mining industry, racial disparities in Wisconsin's court system, and agricultural policy.

Prior to this Taylor worked as a reporter and photographer for Madison's ABC affiliate WKOW, and as a show host and DJ for Wisconsin's No. 1 student-run radio station, WSUM.

Taylor graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2015 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. While she will always be a Badger at heart, she is looking forward to learning more about Montana and all it has to offer.

If you have any tips or story ideas email Taylor at tchase@kfbb.com and follow her on Twitter @TaylorChaseKFBB.