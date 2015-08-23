Grizzlies Volleyball Team Ready to Compete in 2015

The Griz volleyball team is hard at work gearing up for the upcoming season.

"I'm really excited the season is right around the corner we are training hard and I am pumped to have my senior year with these ladies," said Senior Capri Richardson.

One of the new faces on this years team is Hannah Sackett. Sackett is a Kalispell native who transferred from West Virginia and is expected to give a big boost to the Griz frontline.

"I'm so excited to be here and finally wear a Griz jersey I watched Montana volleyball my whole life and to be a part of it for my last semester is amazing," said Sackett.

"Well we are hoping Hannah can come in and get kills for us. She is our money maker and we're hoping she can come in and do what she did at West Virginia and that's get kills," said Griz Head Coach Brian Doyon.

Also new to the team is Head Coach Brian Doyon who previously coached at Utah. Doyon says these early practices are all about getting everyone on the same page.

"I think the big thing we are trying to establish is a common language, idea and thought process as well as skills that has been the first priority for me," said Doyon.

"The new coach I think is an excellent change, super knowledgeable in volleyball, willing to work with ladies on a personal level," said Richardson.

"With a new coach comes new technique with every part of the game and learning stuff, you already know. It's a lot of patience," said Sackett.

The Griz know their will be an adjustment period but still have high hopes for this season.

"Our expectations I would say are to take it slow but explode, take it slow and explode and that's something we say in volleyball anyway.

Montana will look to explode out of the gates as they start their season August 28th at the Air Force Tournament in Colorado Springs.