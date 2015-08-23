Griz Defensive Backs Competing for Spot on Starting Defense - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Griz Defensive Backs Competing for Spot on Starting Defense

When it comes to the Montana State secondary, things are still a little unsettled. If one thing's for sure, it's that senior Bryson Keeton will start at the boundary corner.

"Bryson has had a great fall camp," said Kane Ioane, Bobcats co-defensive coordinator. "He's really stepped up in that leadership role. He's a quite guy that doesn't say much. He just kind of goes about his job every day. He's also taken some of these younger corners under his wing."

Those younger corners include Tre'von Strong and Bryce Alley who are both competing with senior Trace Timmer for the open cornerback spot.

"I'm trying to fight for Trace's spot. Tre'von is trying to fight for my spot," said Bryce Alley, sophomore cornerback. "It's all going in one circular motion. At the end of the day it's never personal. We always still help each other at the end of the day. Trace asks me questions, I ask Trace questions. We all just make each other better at the end of the day. I ain't never going to stop until I get what I want."

At the safety spots, there's more competition. Khari Garcia and Demonte King battle for the free safety spot, while it appears Bryson Mccabe and transfer Des Carter will rotate at the rover.

"It's a good, healthy competition," said Des Carter, senior safety. "Coach Marshall believes in all four of us. He always talks about being able to rotate safeties. It's a good competition, and we make each other better."

Despite the competition, a handful of players are expected to rotate in on game days at both safety spots and at corner. That's not stopping the secondary from working hard.

"If we come out here and be lacking, then we'll be lacking against Montana, be lacking against Eastern. If we come out here and keep our heads down and keep working hard, then we won't have no problems. The sky's the limit with how good we can be."

