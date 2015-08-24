Jefferson Panthers Look to Advance During the Season and in Playoffs

With 15 seniors and seven of their 11 starters returning for the Jefferson Panthers in 2015, experience may be their biggest weapon this season.

"They got quite a bit of experience," said Panthers head coach Clint Layng. "They were a part of the, a pretty big part some of them, of the semi final team two years ago, and then they were a part of our playoff team last year."

The biggest, and I mean biggest, returning starter for the Panthers is All State linebacker Trase LeTexier, who's had over 100 tackles each of the past two seasons.

"This will be his fourth year starting," said Layng. "I mean he started as a freshman. He makes a lot of big plays. He's physical, he's bigger than he was last year, he's faster. I think he's one of the best linebackers in the state on any level."

"Our defense should be pretty solid," said LeTexier. "Our linebacking crew is going to be pretty good. Everybody is understanding of where people are going to be as we make plays throughout the season, and what it's going to be like to step up in situations."

On offense the Panthers bring back another big piece, their quarterback. Senior Jered Padmos returns as the starter this year after leading Jefferson to 8 wins last season.

"This summer I got the guys together twice a week to throw the ball around," said Padmos. "It really helped us out a lot. I'm way more confident in my throwing this year. Hopefully I can just help this team."

"He really understands things really well," said Layng. "He actually played a little bit in our semifinal game as a sophomore. So he's got a lot of experience."

He'll also be handing off to a new running back in Helena High transfer Nick Winfield. Who hopes to help Jefferson make a run toward their first state championship.