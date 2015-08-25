David Denson Moves Up from Helena Brewers to Wisconsin Timber Ra - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

David Denson Moves Up from Helena Brewers to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

David Denson, the first current player associated with Major League Baseball to come out as gay is making another step forward in his baseball career. 

Denson is now a former Helena Brewer as he was promoted to the organization's full season A team, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The first baseman actually started the 2015 season in Wisconsin, hitting just .195 in 24 games before being sent to Helena. While he was with the Brewers, Denson hit .242 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games; two of those home runs and seven RBI coming in the last ten days since his announcement.

Denson isn't going all the way to Wisconsin by himself. He'll be joined by short-stop Jake Gatewood. He also started the season with Wisconsin. Gatewood hit .274 with six home runs and 41 RBI in 54 games with the Brewers.

