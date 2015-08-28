Prep Football Stars Friday: CMR and Great Falls Practice Ahead of Season Openers

High school football starts on Friday, which means the Charles M. Russell football team can finally begin their quest for their 14th state title in school history. The Rustlers have been to the title game 20 times, but they fell short to Glacier last year. Some of the key returners include Montana State commit Karl Tucker, as he will be the starting quarterback. In addition, Andrew Grinde, 2014 Montana Gatorade player of the year, will return on the roster. During the Rustlers scrimmage last week, the offense scored four touchdowns on the ground. However, the team admitted there is a lot to work on. In fact, their entire pre-season has been a little unusual because of the smoke and all the other weather elements that have altered their practices.

"I say we're about as ready as we can be with the conditions with the smoke and the lightning delays we had at practice," said Connor McAllister, senior safety for the Rustlers. "We had a pretty weird fall camp but we're ready to go."

"It's kind of hard with all the smoke. We haven't had full practice yet, but I think we're ready for the games, then throughout the season we'll get it together," said Andrew Grinde, senior running back for the Rustlers.

The Great Falls Bison football team also hit the field for practice. The team worked on their offense and defense and special teams. Head coach Matt Krahe and starting quarterback Kaden Sukut are using the last bit of time to prepare for their matchup against Big Sky on Friday.

"Really, we want to be consistent on both sides of the ball," said Matt Krahe, head coach of the Bison. This game is going to be about ourselves, if we can be consistent on tackling, pursuing to the ball and just moving the ball offensively, I think we'll be okay."

"We'll, you know at this point, we're just kind of touching things up. You know, the haze in the ball sort of speak as far as everything we're going to implant for games plans and stuff," said Kaden Sukut, senior quarterback for the Bison.

"We've been practicing for these guys for three weeks. At this point in time, we're just touching things up, and mistakes and little corrections, here in formations and stuff there, and that's about it right now."