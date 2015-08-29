Bobcats in Prep Mode for 2015 Season Opener with Fort Lewis College

After a successful fall camp, the Bobcat football squad is in game prep mode and with just six days until kickoff, the Cats say their feeling.

"Extremely confident, as confident as you can be," said Dakota Prukop, Bobcats junior quarterback. "Our offense is firing on all cylinders like I've said all camp. You know we're not ready for September 3rd yet, but come September 3rd, we're going to be ready."

Last weekend's scrimmage was the final time the Cats will go live prior to Thursday night. The offense was the highlight of the day with the first team unit scoring at will.



"I think our offense is pretty good. We've got a lot of veterans, a lot of experience, a lot of talent on that side of the ball," said Rob Ash, Bobcats head coach. "I think they really showed today they're hitting on all cylinders, and I like that."

On the other hand, the defense has released an official depth chart. Senior Trace Timmer stands to start at corner, while Blake Braun and Marcus Tappan are expected to split time at weak side linebacker.

"Defensively, I think we have some work to do. I think we need to probably cut the package down a little bit and try to do a few things well, and not try to do quite as much. I'm not unhappy with what we've been able to do at this point. We've got a lot in, a lot of things we can choose from, and I think the film will be really helpful for us."

"There's a lot of things we need to fix. We found out who can play and who can't," said Taylor Sheridan, Bobcats senior defensive tackle. "We found out who we're going to trust on the field and who we're not. It's hard to tell because big plays happened on people who might not be in there a lot, but we also had big plays happen on people we need to count on."

Expectations are high for Montana State, and they say they can't wait to get going with the gold rush game next week.



"The sky's the limit for those guys. It's really up to them to see how much hard work they want to put into the game," said Cody Kempt, Bobcats wide receiver coach. "

Then it's about staying positive and staying humble. Really, it's about improving every single day."