University of Montana Statement Regarding an Incident after the Game

The Montana Grizzly Athletic Department has been made aware of an incident in the moments following Saturday's Montana/North Dakota State game involving a spectator and an NDSU player.



Grizzly Athletics considers incidents involving spectators and players inexcusable, and is a matter that is taken very seriously.



Grizzly Athletics would like to apologize to NDSU’s players, coaches and staff for this regrettable incident that puts a negative mark on an otherwise outstanding game.



The Montana Athletic Department will continue to investigate the incident.