Griz Staying Focused After Winning 2015 Season Opener

It was obviously a big win for the Montana Grizzlies to win their season opener game against North Dakota State on Saturday. The Grizzlies have realized that practice makes perfect, and what they've worked on in fall camp certainly translated to their game day performance. The Montana Grizzlies defeated North Dakota State, the four time defending national champions in Missoula on August 29. The Grizzlies nation celebrated like they won the college national championship game. While head coach Bob Stitt is elated about the win, he wants to make sure his guys are ready to play all of the games on the schedule.

"You've got to flush this game, get rid of it, turn the page," said Bob Stitt, head football coach of the Montana Grizzlies.

"We'll watch this tape today, then we start over. Then we'll have complete focus, come tonight, and tomorrow, and Tuesday. We take it one game at a time, and that's kind of a cliche, but it really truly is something our players have to do. You can't sit around and pat yourself on the back for beating the national champs if you go out and lose the second one. Nobody cares if you won the first game, so they have to have a sense of urgency, and they have to be terrified of not keeping this thing going next week.