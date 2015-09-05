Bobcats Open 2015 Season with Win over Fort Lewis College

The Bobcats kicked off their 2015 season in style on Thursday, beating division two Fort Lewis 45 to 14, and it all started with a solid defensive effort. The Bobcats had nine new starters on that side of the ball, and they provided relentless quarterback pressure all night.

"I think the D-line got a lot of heat last year, and it was good to go out there and show Bozeman and all the Bobcat fans that we're here and ready to play," said Zach Hutchins, Bobcats junior defensive end.

Offensively, things got off to a slow start. The Skyhawks stacked the box, taking away the run, and forcing the cats to take shots down field which at first weren't connecting.

"I don't think we expected them to play down in the box as much as they did. We had saw that on film when they did that to other opponents," said Dakota Prukop, Bobcats junior quarterback.

"We were expecting them to play off, a little deeper, a little softer. But it opened up the deep ball for us. I over-threw 3 or 4 deep balls that would have taken this game away. We had a chance to put a lot more points on the board. But it was a good lesson for us to learn. We have to be able to execute and have to play with good technique in order to be successful."

The game remained scoreless until the Bobcats finally put the ball in the end zone with four minutes left in the first half.

"We all just kind of got on the same page," said JP Flynn, Bobcats junior guard. "We were sick of stalling out I guess is the word I want to choose for it. We were all staying positive on the sideline, and said hey it's time to roll, time to score a touchdown here and get things rolling."

In the second half, the Bobcats offense heated up, which was sparked by two touchdown grabs from Mitch Herbert. While they say there's a lot they need to work on, the Bobcats are happy with the first win.

"The biggest improvement a team makes is between game one and game two, because you get to watch yourselves on tape in a game after you've played that first game," said Rob Ash, Bobcats head coach.

"That's what we need to do. We need to look at everything that happened in this game, fix the things that are broken, and correct the things that didn't work. We also need to see the good things and keep trying to recreate those."