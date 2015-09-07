Voyagers Win Double Header Against Osprey 7-0 and 7-4

VELASQUEZ, VOYAGERS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER

Game 1: Great Falls 7, Missoula 0

W: Tanner Banks (5-5)

L: Yefrey Ramirez (5-5)

S: None

Game 2: Great Falls 7, Missoula 4

W: Ryan Hinchley (3-2)

L: Anfernee Benitez (3-6)

S: Taylore Cherry (1)

Full box scores attached.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (September 6, 2015) - Victor Velasquez homered in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader as the Great Falls Voyagers claimed 7-0 and 7-4 wins over the Missoula Osprey at Centene Stadium, to pull a half game ahead of Billings in the playoff race.

Game one remained scoreless until the bottom of the third. With two on and one out, Dante Flores picked up the first hit of the contest for Great Falls (17-18, 34-37), as he launched a three-run homer off of Yefrey Ramirez (5-5). Johan Cruz then drilled the next pitch for another home run, putting the Voyagers in front 4-0.

The four-run lead was plenty for Tanner Banks (5-5), who gave the Voyagers six scoreless innings. The lefty allowed four hits, just two of which were after the first inning, as he collected his sixth quality start of 2015.

Great Falls then went back to the long ball in the sixth. Velasquez hit a two-run homer to right, and then Joxelier Garcia followed with a solo shot, giving the Voyagers back-to-back homers for the second time in the contest and third time in the last week.

Dylan Barrow then came on for the top of the seventh and retired the Osprey (18-16, 41-30) in order in the seventh to finish off the Voyagers second shutout of the 2015 season.

In game two, it was Missoula (18-17, 41-31) who struck first, as Austin Byler hit a sacrifice fly to open the scoring in the top of the first.

The lead was short lived for the visitors, as Great Falls (18-18, 35-37) went ahead in the second. After an error allowed Antonio Rodriguez to score the tying run, Frank Califano put the Voyagers in front with a single.

Great Falls then tacked on to the lead in the third as Velasquez took Anfernee Benitez (3-6) deep for the Voyagers first grand slam of the season. Today's homers were the second and third of Velasquez's four-year minor league career, helping him drive in six for the day.

The Osprey made it interesting in the fifth, closing the gap to two against Ryan Hinchley (3-2). With the bases full and two down, Jason Morozowski tucked a triple into the right field corner to cut the advantage to 6-4.

In their half of the frame Great Falls responded, as Casey Schroeder plated Jackson Glines with a sacrifice fly.

The Voyagers then turned over the final two innings to Taylore Cherry, who allowed the tying run to come to the plate in the seventh, but struck out the side to earn his first save with Great Falls.

The sweep brings the Voyagers and Mustangs into a tie for second place, a half game behind Missoula in the second half division race. Great Falls also moves ahead of Billings by a half game in the race for the wild card, while Helena's loss today eliminated them from playoff contention.

The Voyagers will now head to Billings to take on the Mustangs for the final two games of the regular season to decide which of them will join Missoula in the playoffs. In Monday's series opener, Great Falls will turn to righty Matt Ball (2-8, 8.42), while Billings will counter with fellow right-hander Franderlyn Romero (3-5, 3.58). First pitch at Dehler Park is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., and coverage will begin at 4:50 on 1400 AM KXGF and gfvoyagers.com.