Griz Men's Basketball Team Hosting "Roundball Roast" Fundraiser Event

The Griz Men's Basketball team is hosting a "Roundball Roast" fundraiser event to support the team.

The University of Montana coaching tree is often talked about as one of the most successful in all of college basketball. Later this month, you'll be able to see plenty of the Grizzly coaching legends back in town for the first ever Roundball Roast. The 1970s were ran by Jud Heathcote and Jim Brandenburg, but unfortunately neither will be able to attend.

"We're hoping for a little video and to still have their presence there. Confirmed are Mike Montgomery, Stew Morril, Blaine Taylor, Larry Krystkowiak, Don Hulst, and Wayne Tinkle. I think I may show up. I'm a little concerned about the ammunition that may be tossed at me, but I'll be there to have fun and laugh," said Travis DeCuire.

So with the six legendary Montana coaches, along with current head coach Travis DeCuire, fans will get a chance to see all those coaches be roasted by one another with the help of roast master Robin Selvig, which may be a far cry from the intense figures many fans are used to seeing on the sideline.

"It'd be very different. I think there have been some fans and people in our community who have had a taste of our sarcasm maybe, but not necessarily a moment when we're looking for laughter. This group is a very funny group, and it will be fun group to be around when celebrating success."

The coaches at the event will account for nearly the entirety of the last three and a half decades of leadership at the University of Montana. And while all the former coaches have gone on to see success at other locations, there's something special about Grizzly Basketball that brings them back.

"It's been a great place to win, is what everyone talks about, is the success. I think off the court, it's all about relationships. All of us have maintained strong relationships, and have crossed paths and different times. Wayne and Larry I never coached with, but as a student athlete here, they were coming home in the summers, working out with us and playing in the gym. Some of the others I've had a chance to coach with. We all have different experiences, and have crossed paths more than once, and most of those paths have been success. So for most of us, it's an opportunity to reflect and enjoy."

The Event is September 23rd at The Barn at The Ranch Club. Tickets start at 150 dollars a piece, and tables of eight start at 1,000 dollars. All tickets include dinner as well. For more information or to purchase tickets or a table, contact assistant coach Jono Metzger-Jones at 408-821-7623.