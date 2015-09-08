9/7 Senior Standout: Havre Quarterback Dane Warp

Now that Montana has seen what Dane Warp is Capable of, the Blue Pony Quarterback knows he'll have to step up in his senior year.

"Obviously the leadership role is put into the spotlight this year," says Warp. "I definitely have to take that on a little bit more."

When it comes to pure athletes, Dane could be in class of his own. As a Basketball player, he averaged about 23.4 points a game en route to being named to the All-State team.

As a Football player, his talents were recognized nationally. Bleacher Report featured a full article on Dane, but the Havre native was quick to downplay the national spotlight.

"It doesn't happen every day, but it's totally not in my mind at all," says Warp. "We got to win a State Championship. So that's all I'm thinking about."

This year Dane has the perfect coach to help him reach that goal. Mark Samson won three Class AA titles during his time at Capital High and will try his best to make sure Dane ends his Senior year as a champion.

"Here's a kid that's been starting every game since his Freshman year," says Samson. "He's been in battle fore three years. He's proven. He's made all-conference, all-state, a lot of talent. I'm glad he's on our team because it's a great way to start."

And the scary thing is, his coaches think he can get even better.

"Dane is phenomenal," says Quarterbacks coach Travis Dean. "There's still things we need to work on, he's still developing but he's ahead of the game more than most quarterbacks are around the state so it's great."

If Dane was was already phenomenal in his first three years, then the Hi-Line should be excited to see how he progresses as the season goes on.