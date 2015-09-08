9/7 Senior Standout: Havre Quarterback Dane Warp - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

9/7 Senior Standout: Havre Quarterback Dane Warp

Now that Montana has seen what Dane Warp is Capable of, the Blue Pony Quarterback knows he'll have to step up in his senior year.

"Obviously the leadership role is put into the spotlight this year," says Warp. "I definitely have to take that on a little bit more."

When it comes to pure athletes, Dane could be in class of his own. As a Basketball player, he averaged about 23.4 points a game en route to being named to the All-State team.

As a Football player, his talents were recognized nationally. Bleacher Report featured a full article on Dane, but the Havre native was quick to downplay the national spotlight.

"It doesn't happen every day, but it's totally not in my mind at all," says Warp. "We got to win a State Championship. So that's all I'm thinking about."

This year Dane has the perfect coach to help him reach that goal. Mark Samson won three Class AA titles during his time at Capital High and will try his best to make sure Dane ends his Senior year as a champion.

"Here's a kid that's been starting every game since his Freshman year," says Samson. "He's been in battle fore three years. He's proven. He's made all-conference, all-state, a lot of talent. I'm glad he's on our team because it's a great way to start."

And the scary thing is, his coaches think he can get even better.

"Dane is phenomenal," says Quarterbacks coach Travis Dean. "There's still things we need to work on, he's still developing but he's ahead of the game more than most quarterbacks are around the state so it's great."

If Dane was was already phenomenal in his first three years, then the Hi-Line should be excited to see how he progresses as the season goes on.

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

