Choteau Prepares for Bulldog Battle

Choteau defeated playoff team Deer lodge 33-26 in their season opener a week ago. However, the Bulldogs say they still need to clean up all the penalties and miscues that kept that game closer than they would have liked. The Choteau defense will have their hands full this week trying to contain all-state quarterback Jace Lewis, but they feel up to the challenge. The Bulldogs say they've had tomorrow night's game marked on their calendars for quite some-time. Opening the season with a tough win on the road has them believing as they head into their match-up with the defending state champs. 

"We've been looking forward to it, and so this is a fun one. The kids have been eyeing this for quite awhile," said Lucas Gunderson, head football coach. "We don't have to get them up at all. They get up themselves."

"You look around and guys are just excited for the challenge," said Dylan Pannabecker, senior tight end and linebacker. "They are a good team, defending state champions no doubt about it. It's just exciting to have this opportunity."

"Coming off a win at Deer lodge, that really pumps us up," said Ben Roeddr, senior lineman. "Especially since we didn't have a Zero week game. We're looking forward to it."

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

