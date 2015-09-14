9/14: Senior Standout Belt's Volleyball Captain Emily Stoker

Belt senior captain Emily Stoker is making her final mark on the Huskies volleyball team.

The outside hitter's hard hitting skills on the court have helped her team make it to the Class C state every season she's been there. She has also received All-State and All-Conference recognition for her participation in sports and academics. Stoker is humbled to be recognized as a senior standout.

"It makes me feel very fortunate. I've worked really hard to get to where I am now, and to have other people notice my hard work really makes me feel really good about myself for sure," said Emily Stoker.

Head volleyball coach Christine Hamilton describes Emily as a hardworking, determined and committed athlete.

"She puts in the work. Everything she does, she works really hard," said Christine Hamilton. "She is always determined to make herself better. If you ask her to try something, she doesn't say, I can't, you know. She's very determined until she gets it. She is also very committed - committed to her teammates. If anybody is down she is always there to lift them up. She is committed to the sport."

Emily's younger sister and teammate Alison also praises her sister with high regard as she is someone she looks up to on the court.

"She is a really strong and hardworking player," said Alison Stoker. "She does anything she can to get the ball over the net and keep her team up."

This will be the last year that the Stoker sisters will play with one other. Alison says she will miss her sister by her side.

"It's going to be a little sad because we've always just played with each other. We always do a little handshake to keep each other pumped up and happy."

Emily has more volleyball to look forward to after high school as she will play for University of Great Falls next year.

"She is very skilled. She's very talented. She is the one that got herself there. She has worked so hard, and I'm very proud of her. That is an awesome accomplishment, and she should be very proud of herself."

Stoker says she is looking forward to playing for her new coach, Arunas Duda and joining her new volleyball family, but not before she and her Belt family cap off this season with a hopeful state title.