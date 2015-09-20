Carroll Saints Beat Rocky Mountain College on a Hail Mary Touchd - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll Saints Beat Rocky Mountain College on a Hail Mary Touchdown

Nelson Stadium may be empty now, but trust me, it took a long time before fans wanted to leave this atmosphere after that game winning touchdown by true freshman Conner Fohn. With injuries the Saints top veteran wide outs, this win is that much sweeter.

"I think that it feels good for sure to kind of get the first one," said Fohn. "Obviously losing those guys hurts us a lot, but we're just going to make what we have, and we've still got a pretty good core."

"I think freshman receivers can play, because it's a matter about talent, and just being coachable, and not making mistakes in terms of running the right routes," said Saints head coach Mike Van Diest. "And Conner Fohn has the speed. He's as great a wide receiver as we've ever recruited."

This win the Saints hope this is the turning point in their season.

"Second half, offensively, we finally started clicking," said Saints senior quarterback Mac Roche. "Maybe we needed a big win like this to get us going. So we'll see."

"I think if you can win a game like that, you don't ever give up," said Van Diest. "There's a lot of guys at sidelines, we heard them at halftime, we listened to our players, they wanted to win. So does Rocky. I hope this is a turning point."

The Saints are definitely celebrating this win, because it was very nearly a devastating loss. But they won't celebrate for too long, with a trip to Dillon to take on the undefeated Montana Western Bulldogs next Saturday.

