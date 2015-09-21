Griz Fall to Liberty, Lose Second Game of Season

The eighth ranked Montana Grizzlies football team wasn't able to win Saturday against fifteenth ranked Liberty, falling 31-21 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Montana had 303 total offensive yards compared to Liberty's 370. In passing yards, the Griz had 282 to the Flames 292. In rushing, Liberty had 78 over the Griz 21. You can also account for the Flames getting up 17-0 in the first half. Plus, the Griz lost their starting quarterback Brady Gustafson to an injury and Chad Chalich would have to step in. It was an upsetting loss for the Griz.

"It was disappointing that every time we got close, we shot ourselves in the foot, and we missed an extra point, missed a field goal, and dropped the ball on the one yard line and that's 11 points and a whole different ball game, and that's what we expect to get done, and it would have been a different ball game in the fourth quarter," said Griz head coach Bob Stitt.

"These first three games, I've realized we can be a great team when we want to, but that's the thing, we have to always want to be a great team. I think right now it's going to start with our seniors getting back on track, and it will start in practice with the little things," said senior wide receiver Jamaal Jones.

The Grizzlies will play their fourth game of the season next weekend on September 26 at 2:00. They will face Northern Arizona for Homecoming on Root Sports.