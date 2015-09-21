Griz Fall to Liberty, Lose Second Game of Season - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Griz Fall to Liberty, Lose Second Game of Season

Posted: Updated:

The eighth ranked Montana Grizzlies football team wasn't able to win Saturday against fifteenth ranked Liberty, falling 31-21 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Montana had 303 total offensive yards compared to Liberty's 370. In passing yards, the Griz had 282 to the Flames 292. In rushing, Liberty had 78 over the Griz 21. You can also account for the Flames getting up 17-0 in the first half. Plus, the Griz lost their starting quarterback Brady Gustafson to an injury and Chad Chalich would have to step in. It was an upsetting loss for the Griz.

"It was disappointing that every time we got close, we shot ourselves in the foot, and we missed an extra point, missed a field goal, and dropped the ball on the one yard line and that's 11 points and a whole different ball game, and that's what we expect to get done, and it would have been a different ball game in the fourth quarter," said Griz head coach Bob Stitt.

"These first three games, I've realized we can be a great team when we want to, but that's the thing, we have to always want to be a great team. I think right now it's going to start with our seniors getting back on track, and it will start in practice with the little things," said senior wide receiver Jamaal Jones.

The Grizzlies will play their fourth game of the season next weekend on September 26 at 2:00. They will face Northern Arizona for Homecoming on Root Sports.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.