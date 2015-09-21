Great Falls Fury Lacrosse Club Host Lacrosse Camp for Great Falls Community

The Great Falls Fury Lacrosse Club was host to a free "learn to play" two-day weekend lacrosse camp for kids in the community. The club wants to increase the exposure to the sport of lacrosse. Participants learned the basics of lacrosse and ran through drills to include learning how to shoot and pick up a ball with the lacrosse stick. They also learned how to play in a more game like situation. Camp participant Brody Platt says he has learned a lot already in just two days.

"It helps a lot because I have one other friend that goes to hockey, and he helped me a lot. Now I am able to catch and pass easily," said participant Brody Platt.

"For me it feels really good because I'm able to give to these kids and kind of show them a sport that is new, it's fun, it's inventive for them. New to them anyways, " said organizer Kirk Fried. "It's teaching a whole new generation of people to love this sport, and it's incredibly great sport. And for me that I know that I'm giving this to these kids in this community. And for them, they're learning a new fun sport, and they're having a great time."

For more information on how you can participate in lacrosse, you can contact the Great Falls Fury Lacrosse Club at (406) 781-9274 or visit their website.