Bobcats Stay Positive Despite Loss to Eastern Washington

Bobcats Stay Positive Despite Loss to Eastern Washington

Montana State fell to Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. The Bobcats lost 55 to 50. The Cats hadn't played a game for about 16 days. Quarterback Dakota Prukop had 353 yards with four touchdowns.

The Cats say they gave it their best effort.


"Our offense played outstanding, and then our defense was extremely resilient. A lot of teams give up you know when teams keep putting points, putting points. But our team is unified," said quarterback Dakota Prukop. "We talk about that all the time. We got a group of guys that love each other, care for each other, and play for each other. And you know when it came down to it, our defense put us in a situation to win the game. Got us the ball back. We had five points to score, and it didn't end well."

The Bobcats will play its third game of the season against Cal Poly for the Cats homecoming game. The game is on September 26 at 1:35 p.m.

