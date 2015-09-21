Carroll Saints Hall of Fame Inductees

During halftime of Saturday's Carroll and Rocky Mountain football game, Carroll held it's annual hall of fame inductions, inducting the 2000-2001 men's basketball team and the 2005 football team to include former saints quarterback Tyler Emmert and former saints linebacker Gary Cooper. As you can expect, all of the inductees this year were incredibly grateful for the experience.

"Very exciting for our basketball team, we accomplished quite a bit," said member of the 2000-2001 Saints men's basketball team J.D. Solomon. "I'm really proud that we've been able to get recognized, and get ourselves into the hall of fame."

"It feels great," said Cooper. "The 2005 team, that was a pretty special team. We had a lot of guys that I think on that team that I think were very deserving of getting into the hall individually. We kind of had a standard set of a championship expectations. So we kind of just followed the lead of some of those older guys, and yeah it's a great experience."