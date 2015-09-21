9/21: Senior Standout Box Elder Wide Receiver Shane Ketchum

Shane Ketchum is a triple threat athlete at Box Elder High School. He plays football, basketball and participates on the track and field teams.

Right now, the Bears senior wide receiver is already making big plays by staying hungry for the endzone. In his first game of the 2015 season, Shane scored five touchdowns. Ketchum says he is proud to represent the Bears on the gridiron.



"lt means a lot for me to be on this team. I wouldn't want to be on any other team except for this one. I've been with my friends on this team for a long time, and we've just put in a lot of work together in the weight room and on the field," said Shane Ketchum.



Bears first year head coach Neal Rosette Junior says Shane is the definition of what is means to be a Box Elder Bear.



"We live by a code here at Box Elder. We go by Bear pride, and the kid exudes Bear pride," said Neal Rosette Jr. "Being respectful, being determined. Every aspect of Shane's life. The way he goes about his day to day, it shows nothing but Bear pride. That's what we ask our student athletes to strive for."



Coach Rosette also says Shane puts in what he calls "the perfect effort" in order to be a better athlete and contributor on the football team.



"Athletically, he's so motivated. He's in and out of the weight room," said Neal Rosette Jr. "He's constantly, coach can I get in the weight room, could we go to the weight room. He's one of those athletes, it's not necessarily he's bothering you. You love that type of bothering you. It means he wants to get better. He strives to get better, day to day."

Fellow football teammate Jake Jones-Morsette says he has played football with Shane since they were ten years old.



"He's a great player. He's a great energy to be around," said Jake Jones-Morsette. "He runs his routes really good. He teaches the other receivers how to run his route. We all trust him as a player. We've been playing four years with him. Been playing all my life with him."



While time in Shane's senior year ticks away, he hopes the Bears football team will make it to the playoffs. A senior's dream to cap off their final season.