Carroll Fights Defensive Battle Against Montana Western

The Carroll Saints were able to prove to Montana Western that their Saints defense could stop the Bulldogs, which was displayed with a low scoring game.

The game was clearly a defensive battle with the game remaining scoreless in the first half. The Saints defense was able to hold the Bulldogs to scoring only three field goals and not seeing the endzone. Carroll's defense included stuffing a play at the line of scrimmage at fourth and inches. Ultimately, the the Saints walked away with a 10-9 on the road.

"We just kind of went back to basics. We put guys in gaps who tried to do too much and say here's where you play. Get off the block. It's us against them," said Saints head coach Mike Van Diest.

"You know, just hard fought game. Two very hard nosed teams going at it. Fist fight. We knew it was going to be a close one, luckily our defense stepped up big in the end," said Saints senior quarterback Mac Roche. "Anytime that you can hold a team just to field goals is an unbelievable effort by these guys. I know we had a goal line stand at the end there, fourth down. We stuffed it, and that's huge."

Carroll has some time off before their next Frontier conference matchup against Eastern Oregon on October 10. The game will start at 1:05 p.m. The Saints are 3-1 overall and the Mountaineers are 1-4 so far this season. The last time these two teams met was in 2014, and the Saints won that game 55-7.