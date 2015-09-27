Bobcats Capitalizes Off Big Offensive Plays Over Cal Poly

Bobcats head coach Rob Ash was satisfied with how his team played yesterday against Big Sky conference foe Cal Poly. Ash said Saturday in the press conference after the game that he believed he experienced the best total team effort since he's been coaching at Montana State.

The Bobcats won 45-28 over Cal Poly on homecoming day on Saturday. The Cats scored really quickly in the first quarter, gaining a 21-0 lead in the first half. Big passes from quarterback Dakota Prukop helped him gain a record at the game by throwing 399 yards, which was a career high for him. The Cats finished the game with 602 total offensive yards over Cal Poly's 402, and the Bobcats offense capitalized on big offensive plays.



"We knew the stakes were high that we needed to get a touchdown on that first drive. Then start there. I don't think in our wildest imagination that we would hit so many deep balls early," said head coach Rob Ash. "It was exactly the recipe we needed, and the defense played well too. That was another important part of it."

"Some of them I was surprised when I would come out of the breaks, there would be nobody there," said senior tight end Beau Sandland. "Early on, some of the stuff would split out. I thought they would roll over the safety. Some of it didn't, and we were able to exploit that."

The Bobcats play another Big Sky Conference matchup on October 3 against Northern Arizona. The game will aired on ABC Montana at 5:00 p.m. Montana State is now 2-1 and Northern Arizona is 2-2. Both teams met back in 2013, and the Cats won 36-7.