Griz Defense Holds Tight of NAU Offense in First Half

Montana head coach Bob Stitt was elated to get a win at home especially since it was homecoming on Saturday. He was even more excited for the ability to start over with their first win in Big Sky Conference play.

In order for the Griz to win 23-14 over the Lumberjacks and to start on the right foot in the Big Sky Conference, the Griz got their scoring game going early. The team lead 16-0 at halftime. The Griz defense worked even harder on the defensive side trying to defend NAU's offense. The Griz defense only allowed the Lumberjacks 19 yards and collected nine sacks on NAU all in the first half of the game.

"Defensively, played lights out in the first half. That's what we needed. We gave up 19 total yards in the first half was just, you couldn't ask for something like that. You could never even imagine that our defense against an offense like there's to do it," said head coach Bob Stitt.

"That's huge for us especially the way that we've played at the beginning of some of these games. So that was really the focus to come out and have a fast start, and I think that we were able to do that," said senior defensive end Tyrone Holmes.

The Griz play another Big Sky conference matchup on October 3 against UC Davis away in California. The game kicks off at 2:00 p.m., and it will be aired on Root Sports. The Griz are now 2-2, and UC Davis has an 0-4 record this season. Both teams met back in 2014, and the Griz won 42-28 in that meeting.

