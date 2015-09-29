9/28: Senior Standout: Helena High Golfers

For Helena High senior golfers Kienan Stief, Logan Teegarden, and Travis Wright, taking first place isn't all about the glory. For these three, it's also about getting the best hotel room.

"It's just fun having that top spot, and playing with the better golfers at every tournament," said Teegarden. "We also play for bedrooms at hotels. Top scores get to bed by yourself, which is nice."

While they may be competing to get a room by themselves, these three seniors have spent the past few years becoming great friends on and off the course.

"During season we're definitely close," said Wright. "I mean we're rooming together, and all that kind of stuff, so we definitely get to know each other and get close."

"We enjoy just going out there and being able to have fun, joke around, and be competitive with each other," said Stief. "And having those guys around really helps."

And this trio has found a way to bond off the course as well. When they aren't perfecting their golf swing, they're probably out working on another kind of swing.

"Wiffle ball is big," said Teegarden. "We play Capital a lot for cross town wiffle ball with golfers, which is fun."

"They get pretty heated," said Wright. "It gets pretty fun. It's just a friendly competition, but yeah, it's fun."

Well I doubt there will be any cross-town wiffle ball for the Bengals this week with the Class AA state tournament being played this Thursday and Friday at their home course in Helena, which is exactly how these three seniors would want to finish their careers.

"Having it at home is a real advantage to us, because this is where the three of us have played together when we go out and play," said Stief. "I mean this is our last year."

"I pretty much know every spot, not going to lie," said Teegarden. "It's huge. I feel pretty confident shooting the scores I'm shooting right now with it. Kienan I bet feels the same way, and we have a good chance because of it."

As these three Bengals prepare to finish out their high school careers, the only unfortunate part of it all is that with state being at home, they can't compete for hotel rooms.