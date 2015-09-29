Griz Tyrone Holmes Recognized as Defensive Player of the Week

Holmes hauls in the accolades after huge weekend

Montana senior defensive end Tyrone Holmes has been selected as the STATS FCS national Defensive player of the Week, as well as the Big Sky Conference ROOT SPORTS Defensive Player of the Week following a four-sack performance in Saturday’s 23-14 win over Northern Arizona.

Holmes was within a half-sack of tying the school record for sacks in one game against NAU. The record for most sacks in a single game in UM history is 4.5 set by Tim Bush in 2002 against NAU. Holmes did, however, tie his own record for four sacks in a game, a mark he set as a freshman against Idaho State in 2012.

Holmes’ four sacks tied him for the most sacks in the country on Saturday, costing NAU 13 yards in total. Holmes was also responsible for 11 total tackles (4 solo/7asst) with 5.5 tackles for loss, totaling 16 yards.

“Maybe the most dominant performance I have witnessed in my time here,” said Montana defensive coordinator Ty Gregorak.

“He is an outstanding young man with a work ethic that is second to none. Which is evident by what he has accomplished in his first four games.”

Holmes’ eight sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 45 yards lost through four games makes him the most prolific pass rusher in the FCS, averaging two sacks per game.

Holmes is also second in the nation, and first in the Big Sky Conference in tackles for loss, with 9.5 TFLs total (8 solo/3asst), averaging 2.38 per game.

Assisted by Holmes, Montana’s win over NAU propelled the Griz up in the national rankings this week.

UM moved up from No. 15 to No. 12 in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, bringing in 306 points. In the STATS FCS Media Poll, the Griz climbed one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 with 1897 votes.

Holmes will get the chance to add to his total on Saturday when the Griz travel to UC Davis for a Big Sky Conference showdown. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports. Kickoff is set for 1:10 local time.