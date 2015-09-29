Griz Tyrone Holmes Recognized as Defensive Player of the Week - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Griz Tyrone Holmes Recognized as Defensive Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Sports - Griz Logo Sports - Griz Logo

Holmes hauls in the accolades after huge weekend

Montana senior defensive end Tyrone Holmes has been selected as the STATS FCS national Defensive player of the Week, as well as the Big Sky Conference ROOT SPORTS Defensive Player of the Week following a four-sack performance in Saturday’s 23-14 win over Northern Arizona.

Holmes was within a half-sack of tying the school record for sacks in one game against NAU. The record for most sacks in a single game in UM history is 4.5 set by Tim Bush in 2002 against NAU. Holmes did, however, tie his own record for four sacks in a game, a mark he set as a freshman against Idaho State in 2012.

Holmes’ four sacks tied him for the most sacks in the country on Saturday, costing NAU 13 yards in total. Holmes was also responsible for 11 total tackles (4 solo/7asst) with 5.5 tackles for loss, totaling 16 yards.

“Maybe the most dominant performance I have witnessed in my time here,” said Montana defensive coordinator Ty Gregorak.

“He is an outstanding young man with a work ethic that is second to none. Which is evident by what he has accomplished in his first four games.”

Holmes’ eight sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 45 yards lost through four games makes him the most prolific pass rusher in the FCS, averaging two sacks per game.

Holmes is also second in the nation, and first in the Big Sky Conference in tackles for loss, with 9.5 TFLs total (8 solo/3asst), averaging 2.38 per game.

Assisted by Holmes, Montana’s win over NAU propelled the Griz up in the national rankings this week.

UM moved up from No. 15 to No. 12 in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, bringing in 306 points. In the STATS FCS Media Poll, the Griz climbed one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 with 1897 votes.

Holmes will get the chance to add to his total on Saturday when the Griz travel to UC Davis for a Big Sky Conference showdown. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports. Kickoff is set for 1:10 local time.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.