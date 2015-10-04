UGF Volleyball Wins Home Matchup Over #20 Montana Tech

The University of Great Falls Women’s volleyball team hosted Frontier Conference opponent 20th ranked Montana Tech in the Argos first home game in over a month and a half. The Argos finished a five game Frontier Conference series with a 3-2 win over Montana Tech putting the Argos at 2-3 in the Frontier Conference.

The Lady Argos play away on October 12th at Benedictine University in Phoenix, Arizona. The game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.