Great Falls and CMR Volleyball Teams Prepare for Second Crosstown Matchup

The Great Falls Bison volleyball team has a chance to seek revenge on the CMR Rustlers after falling to them in the fifth set of the first crosstown game between the two teams back in late September.

Currently, the Bison are currently 2-5 in conference play and 5-12 overall. Great Falls will host the second Crosstown matchup on their home court. At practice, Great Falls worked on improving their defense and limiting the amount of errors in a game. The Bison team says it helps to play on their own floor, and they are ready for round two of crosstown.

"You know we always play well at home. It's always good to play on your home court in front of your home crowd," said Bison head coach Katherine Sunwall. "Even at CMR, we had our home crowd, so I never feel we're at a disadvantage at CMR, but I do feel that playing in our own gym, where we've been practicing all the time is a huge help to us."

"It's definitely a lot of pressure, but we're ready to come out, play hard, and hopefully get the win," said Bison senior libero Jourdyn Schmidt.

"It sucks that we lost by two points. It was a very tight, competitive game last time, and I would love to take home a win and split with them for the season," said Bison junior middle hitter Sarah Dutro.

The CMR Rustlers are looking to defend their first Crosstown win this season against Great Falls. The Rustlers are 3-4 in conference play and 6-9 overall. CMR also held a practice, which the team focused on reducing serving errors and worked on blocking and hitting. Now the stakes are high for Tuesday's game, and the Rustlers know it.

"We always know that Crosstown is going to be a tough game no matter what. They're a good team. There's a lot of emotion involved. Both teams want to win of course, and not playing in your gym is something you have to prepare for," said Rustlers head coach Theresa Besich.

"We're pretty confident. I think we do a really good job at rising above and not letting the situation or the location affect us. Great Falls High is a great team. I think it's wonderful competition. It's so competitive every time," said Rustlers senior middle hitter Katia Michelotti.

Both teams will play in the second Crosstown game of the season on Tuesday, October 13 at Great Falls High. Game time is at 7:00 p.m.