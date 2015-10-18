UGF Argos Volleyball Team Win Home Game Against MSU-Northern

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – UGF volleyball got better with every set, losing the first but winning the match against Montana State University – Northern 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17).

The first set contained more momentum swings than any other but the most important one came with UGF two sets away from taking a 1-0 lead. At that point, the Skylights took control of the game and scored four straight to win the set.

“Any conference match in the Frontier is going to be a battle,” UGF head coach Arunas Duda said. “So I knew we were in for a tough night against a well coached MSUN team.”

The two bright spots in the first set were the play of senior right side hitter Kelsee Montagna and junior outside hitter Madison Wilhelm. The two combined for 10 first set kicks and only one error. Their impact would continue throughout the night.

The second set played out quite similarly to the first, only this time UGF held onto their lead, taking the set 25-23.

The Lady Argos hit .220 percent in the set, in large part of the superb play of setter Dani Norling. The sophomore earned 15 assists in each of the first two sets of the match and finished with 51.

“I was incredibly impressed with our ball control and setting tonight which resulted in a great offensive output for us,” Duda said.

UGF’s net defense, which won four points off of blocks, and the excellent play of Montagna defined the third set. The senior was already played an excellent game when she went off for six kills and two crucial block assists. She did have one hitting error in the third but that was her only one of the night.

Now up 2-1, the Lady Argos looked comfortable closing the match with a fourth set win. The team’s net play caused even more problems for the Skylights. UGF scored points off of five more blocks and limited MSUN to a hitting percentage of -.114.

Montagna finished the match tied for team lead in points, accounting for 20.5 from 17 kills and seven block assists. She also committed fewer hitting errors (1) than any player with more than seven attacking attempts.

The other UGF player to account for 20.5 points was Wilhelm who despite finishing with nine hitting errors also created a team high of 19 kills.

The win is the Lady Argo’s sixth consecutive and brings their record to 21-7 (3-3). It also brings them into fourth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. Their next test might be their toughest home match of the season, an October 22 contest at 7 p.m. against a Rocky Mountain College team that sits atop the CCC.