Rustlers Andrew Grinde "Questionable" to Play Against Bozeman Du - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Rustlers Andrew Grinde "Questionable" to Play Against Bozeman Due to Shoulder Injury

The CMR Rustlers football team is having trouble winning games, which they have lost their last three in a row. The Rustlers record this season is at a split 4-4. Now, CMR is faced with another challenge with the possibility of not having their star running back Andrew Grinde when they play Bozeman away on Friday, October 23.

According to Head Coach Gary Lowry, Andrew Grinde suffered a shoulder injury during last week's game against Billings Senior, which he explains a player landed on his shoulder on the turf. Grinde was not at the Rustlers practice on Monday as Lowry told KFBB he was getting rehab for his shoulder injury. The Rustlers are now depending on other senior players to step up and fill Grinde's spot, which are big shoes to fill.

"Trevor Pepin is going to play tailback for us if Andrew can't go in," said head coach Gary Lowry. "I've got all the confidence in the world in Trevor. Everybody's just got to keep believing in each other and what's going on so."

"Definitely hard to fill Andrew's shoes. He's such an amazing person, and amazing tailback," said senior wide receiver Trevor Pepin. "It's going to be really hard to go up behind him and try and imitate what he does. I'm just going to give it my all, and never really give up on it, and we'll see how that goes."

The Rustlers will play away at Bozeman on Friday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m.

