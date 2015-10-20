Senior Standout: Helena Bengal Goal Keeper Shanna Floerchinger - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Senior Standout: Helena Bengal Goal Keeper Shanna Floerchinger

Posted: Updated:

"Freshman year I was like 'woah, I'm on varsity?' I was kind of like shocked."

Have you been to a Helena Lady Bengal soccer game over the past four years? Well if you have, you've seen Shanna Floerchinger play. Want to know how I know? Shanna has been the Lady Bengals keeper for every game since 2012.

"She has been incredible," said Lady Bengals head coach Mike Meloy. "She started as a freshman. She came out and she really did a good job right from the get go."

"I didn't even play soccer for two years, and I was like 'oh I'm going to try this out,'" said Floerchinger. "And I actually made varsity and I was like 'oh this is kind of cool.'"

What's kind of cool is how is how Shanna hasn't missed a minute in four years, and has only lost one conference game over that time. What may have helped her become such a natural at keeper, was being a natural at other sports.

"I definitely think that it helps that I'm tall, and that I play other sports like basketball," said Floerchinger. "Basketball definitely helps with my hand-eye coordination."

"I think part of it is that she plays basketball," said Lady Bengals senior defender Karsyn Craft. "She has good hand-eye coordination. That's important for a keeper to be able to see the ball, and know where the ball is coming."

Shanna was also second at state in shot put last year for Helena, and is on pace for a record tying 12 varsity letters in soccer, basketball, and track. And being the top seed in the girls Western AA, she's hoping to add a trophy to her collection of letters.

"It's definitely really exciting, especially after getting second my sophomore year," said Floerchinger. "I definitely want to, in my senior year, my last year, do really well at state."

Looking past her senior year, Shanna isn't sure what she wants to do. With 28 career shut outs, she hasn't said no to a collegiate soccer career, but an All Conference basketball player as well, she says she'd love to be able to continue her hoops career as well after graduation.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.