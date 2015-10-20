Senior Standout: Helena Bengal Goal Keeper Shanna Floerchinger

"Freshman year I was like 'woah, I'm on varsity?' I was kind of like shocked."

Have you been to a Helena Lady Bengal soccer game over the past four years? Well if you have, you've seen Shanna Floerchinger play. Want to know how I know? Shanna has been the Lady Bengals keeper for every game since 2012.

"She has been incredible," said Lady Bengals head coach Mike Meloy. "She started as a freshman. She came out and she really did a good job right from the get go."

"I didn't even play soccer for two years, and I was like 'oh I'm going to try this out,'" said Floerchinger. "And I actually made varsity and I was like 'oh this is kind of cool.'"

What's kind of cool is how is how Shanna hasn't missed a minute in four years, and has only lost one conference game over that time. What may have helped her become such a natural at keeper, was being a natural at other sports.

"I definitely think that it helps that I'm tall, and that I play other sports like basketball," said Floerchinger. "Basketball definitely helps with my hand-eye coordination."

"I think part of it is that she plays basketball," said Lady Bengals senior defender Karsyn Craft. "She has good hand-eye coordination. That's important for a keeper to be able to see the ball, and know where the ball is coming."

Shanna was also second at state in shot put last year for Helena, and is on pace for a record tying 12 varsity letters in soccer, basketball, and track. And being the top seed in the girls Western AA, she's hoping to add a trophy to her collection of letters.

"It's definitely really exciting, especially after getting second my sophomore year," said Floerchinger. "I definitely want to, in my senior year, my last year, do really well at state."

Looking past her senior year, Shanna isn't sure what she wants to do. With 28 career shut outs, she hasn't said no to a collegiate soccer career, but an All Conference basketball player as well, she says she'd love to be able to continue her hoops career as well after graduation.