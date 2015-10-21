Box Elder Bears Prepare for DGS Matchup to Stay Undefeated

Records mean everything when it comes to playoff positioning, and finishing the regular season with a perfect one is what's at stake for the Box Elder Bears.

We're going to prepare for a big fight. Big battle," said Bears head coach Neal Rosette Jr.

Standing in their way is a team they've have had their eye one for a while, which is the defending league champ Denton/Geyser/Standford, a team that's also undefeated.

"We circled the game on our calendar at the beginning of the year. We knew that it was going to be a big game regardless of what the outcome as far as our records. We've been telling our kids just to stay focused. Treat it as another game. Go with what's working for us."

Last week, head coach Neal Rosette Junior watched the Bearkats beat a then one-loss Valier football team.

"One of the things with DGS, they've got some quick kids," said Rosette Jr.



His team knows they will have to contain that speed in order to win on Saturday.

"I just think our defense really needs to step up, and we just need to watch their running game, and our offense will take care of itself," said senior wide receiver Shane Ketchum. "Our defense is something we need to work on."

"We go back to what we did in August. We're going back to form tackling. We want to be sure we finish our tackles and rally to the football," said Rosette Jr. "It's going to be key this weekend. Getting to the football and minimizing our mistakes."

Even though there is a lot of hype surrounding this game, senior quarterback Brandon The Boy says he's not letting that pressure affect him.

"I'm looking at it as a championship game for sure. Everybody is saying that we're the underdog and stuff like that. That's not the way we got to go look at it and play like we're number one," said Brandon The Boy. "I've got a lot of respect for DGS, and they're a good team. Good players on their team. Great coach, but we'll be ready."

The Bears have already clinched their first playoff berth in 22 years, but a win against the Bearkats would be a perfect way to end an already memorable regular season.

Box Elder and DGS will play on Saturday, October 24th at 1:00 p.m. in Denton. The winner of the game will have the top seed in the Northern Class-C playoffs.