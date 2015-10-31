Prep Football 1st Round State Playoffs Highlights and Results, S - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Football 1st Round State Playoffs Highlights and Results, Saturday, 10/31

PREP FOOTBALL

First round of State playoffs for high school football started on Saturday, October 31, 2015 for Class A, B and C teams in Montana. Below are the following scores and results from each game.

Class A
First Round    
Billings Central 28, Laurel 0
    
Columbia Falls 9, Polson 6
    
Sidney 28, Belgrade 20
    
Class B    
Baker/Plevna 47, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6
    
Bigfork 37, Roundup 36
    
Fairfield 50, Anaconda 0
    
Huntley Project 23, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
    
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 48, Deer Lodge 12
    
Manhattan 67, Columbus 41
    
Missoula Loyola 29, Cut Bank 0
    
Class C 8-Man    
Arlee 54, Harlowton 16
    
Charlo 62, Gardiner 0
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62, Broadus 6
    
Chinook 80, Culbertson-Bainville 16
    
Fairview 66, Belt 27
    
Twin Bridges 34, Victor 8
    
Wibaux 60, Simms 24
    
Class C 6-Man    
Box Elder 64, Jordan 32
    
Custer-Hysham 54, West Yellowstone 20
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 57, Valley Christian 21
    
Lone Peak 82, Bridger 32
    
Savage 82, Sunburst 25
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 59, Mon-Dak 16
    
Valier 46, Terry 30
 

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

