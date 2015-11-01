Montana State Loses on the Road to North Dakota - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana State Loses on the Road to North Dakota

Posted: Updated:

Some familiar demons haunted Montana State on Halloween 2015. North Dakota running back John Santiago rambled for 230 yards, the fifth of at least 150 against the Cats this season. UND gobbled up 426 yards on the ground, becoming the third opponent this season but only the ninth in the past 20 seasons to rush for over 300 yards in a game. And in the end, the road demon got MSU as well, as North Dakota's 44-38 win extended MSU's road losing streak to four this season and six overall.
 
Team Records: Montana State is now 4-4 on the season, 2-3 in the Big Sky. North Dakota is 5-4 overall, 3-3 in the conference.

The Numbers at a Glance: North Dakota became the fourth Bobcat opponent this year to surpass 500 total yards of offense.

Records Watch: Taylor Sheridan's forced fumble in the first half and Mac Bignell's in second give them each five in their careers. That is tied for 8th in school history.

Where it Turned: Faced with the opportunity to take command of the game with just under 10 minutes remaining, the Bobcats fumbled with 7:49 to play near the red zone. While UND fumbled on the ensuing possession, the Green and White defense forced MSU to punt. The home team then marched 80 yards in just four plays, scoring the winning touchdown with 75 seconds remaining. MSU was unable to move the ball past midfield in its last-ditch effort to win.

What it Means: North Dakota's FCS Playoff chances continue to flicker, while MSU's became even dimmer.

What's Next: Montana State hosts nationally-ranked Southern Utah on Saturday at 1:40 pm in a game televised by ROOT Sports. North Dakota hosts Northern Colorado.
 

Montana State Sports Information

