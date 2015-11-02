Griz Players Arrested Over Weekend

According to our sister station, KULR in Billings, three Montana football players were among a group of five arrested for felony burglary early Sunday morning in Missoula.

Linebacker Kendrick Van Ackeren, running back Joey Counts and offensive lineman John Schmaing have been suspended from all team activities following their arrest.

Missoula Police Sgt. Collin Rose told KULR-8 police responded to a report of a residential burglary just before 3 a.m. The group was booked into the Missoula county jail and have since been released.

He says the district attorney's office will likely decide on Monday whether they will formally press charges.

Rose wouldn't provide any other details into the burglary. He says the investigation is ongoing.

Van Ackeren leads the Griz in tackles. He and Schmaing played in Saturday's loss at Portland State, while Counts has been out since September 26.