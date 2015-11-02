Helena Lady Bengals Soccer Team Celebrates State Title

"I really can't even describe how awesome this feels right now."

"You could not ask for anything better as a senior."

"Just being a part of something like this is crazy."

After four consecutive Western Conference titles, three undefeated regular seasons in the past four years, and their fair share of heartbreak at state, the Helena Lady Bengals are finally state champs."

"It's been a long time coming obviously, four years of being conference champs," said Lady Bengals senior Patricia Martin. "For us seniors it's a great end to your soccer story."

"It's huge, it's huge," said Lady Bengals head coach Mike Meloy. "They deserve this. They deserve two or three of these!"

The Lady Bengals were undefeated this season coming into their title match, and quickly found themselves down 1-0 at the half to a tough Sentinel team. But as all great teams do, they found a way to rally.

"We needed a little bit of a something to give us a little boost energy wise," said Maloy. "And I think that goal did it."

"At halftime we definitely just pumped up the positive energy, tried to keep everybody strong," said Lady Bengals sophomore Kamden Hilborn. "And we came prepared, and we came to this tournament to win, and we came out with it."

Two Katie Martin corner kicks turned into goals later, the Lady Bengals were state champs. But after the whistle sounded, there was one more reason this win was extra special.

"Happy birthday to you!" "Me?"

For head coach Mike Meloy, this year's birthday came with his first state title.

"Best birthday present I've ever had!"

"He's been here for so many years, and he's been pushing and pushing to get one of these, and for him to finally get one, I don't think anyone could top that birthday gift," said Martin.

"It feels good, especially because he's been coaching so long," said Lady Bengals senior goal keeper Shanna Floerchinger. "And it just feels good to finish on that."

With only six seniors graduating, the Lady Bengals will have their eyes on the prize next year for a repeat. But nothing will be able to replace the value of this year's title