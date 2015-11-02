Carroll College Defeats MSU Northern Lights - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll College Defeats MSU Northern Lights

Posted: Updated:

A power outage delayed the game but the MSU Northern Lights never got switched on as Carroll College cruised to a 62-7 win at Nelson Stadium.
 
Ryan Gregory ran back the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to set the tone and the Saints never looked back.
 
Carroll scored on the first five possessions and carried a 42-0 lead into halftime. The Saints added three more touchdowns in the second half while Northern managed just one touchdown on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jess Krahn to Jake Messerly.
 
Mac Roche was 13 of 18 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Walshcarried the ball 13 times for a season high 155 yards and a touchdown. Connor Poulson, Dylan Green and Travis Knoll all added rushing touchdowns.
 
Seven Saints caught passes with Connor McGree, Troy Arntson and Andy Ritterscoring touchdowns.
 
Knoll and Ritter, both seniors, end their career in Nelson Stadium with their first career touchdowns.
 
Carroll outgained MSU Northern 405-278 including 284-91 on the ground.
 
The Saints close the season with back-to-back road games starting first at Rocky Mountain in Billings on Sat. Nov. 7 before traveling to the face the College of Idaho on Nov. 14. 

Carroll College Sports Information

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.