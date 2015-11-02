Carroll College Defeats MSU Northern Lights

A power outage delayed the game but the MSU Northern Lights never got switched on as Carroll College cruised to a 62-7 win at Nelson Stadium.



Ryan Gregory ran back the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to set the tone and the Saints never looked back.



Carroll scored on the first five possessions and carried a 42-0 lead into halftime. The Saints added three more touchdowns in the second half while Northern managed just one touchdown on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jess Krahn to Jake Messerly.



Mac Roche was 13 of 18 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Walshcarried the ball 13 times for a season high 155 yards and a touchdown. Connor Poulson, Dylan Green and Travis Knoll all added rushing touchdowns.



Seven Saints caught passes with Connor McGree, Troy Arntson and Andy Ritterscoring touchdowns.



Knoll and Ritter, both seniors, end their career in Nelson Stadium with their first career touchdowns.



Carroll outgained MSU Northern 405-278 including 284-91 on the ground.



The Saints close the season with back-to-back road games starting first at Rocky Mountain in Billings on Sat. Nov. 7 before traveling to the face the College of Idaho on Nov. 14.

Carroll College Sports Information