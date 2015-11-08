Rocky Mountain Upsets Carroll Saints

Carroll College fell 21-13 on the road Saturday in Frontier Conference football action against Rocky Mountain at Herb Klindt Field in Billings.



The Saints nearly held the Bears scoreless through the first half but Rocky scored with just three seconds left in the half to take a 7-3 lead into the break.



After trading possessions to start the third quarter, the Bears quickly drove the field and scored on four-yard touchdown from Chase White to Andre McCulloch to push their lead to 14-3.



The Saints answered with a field goal from Benton Braesicke with just one second left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-6.



Rocky took a 21-6 lead with 6:34 left in the game on a 38-yard touchdown from Jacob Bakken to Caleb Benson.



Mac Roche found Stephen Delaney for Carroll's first touchdown of the game with 2:21 left in the game to cut the deficit to 21-13 but with no timeouts left, the Saints couldn't stop the clock and Rocky ate the time with scramble plays and didn't give the Saints another shot.



The loss moves the Saints to 4-5 on the year while Rocky moves to 4-6 on the season.



Mac Roche 23-of-51 for 296 yards and a touchdown. Troy Arntson tallied five receptions for 74 yards while Eric Dawson had four catches for 73 yarrds.



Ryan Walsh led the Saints rushing attack with 20 attempts for 45 yards.



The Saints close out the season with a road game against the College of Idaho on Nov. 14. It will be the first trip to Caldwell, Idaho and Simplot Stadium since the return of the C of I football program a season ago.