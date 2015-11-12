UGF Men's Soccer Beats Corban, Clinches Spot at NAIA Nationals

It took two overtime periods and 22 penalty kicks for Argo soccer to punch their ticket to the NAIA National Championship Tournament. UGF defeated Corban University 2-2 (8-7) in a breathtaking semi-final match.

The win gives UGF the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s second automatic qualifier to nationals because Rocky Mountain College, holding the CCC’s first AQ as the regular season champions, also qualified for the conference finals.

“It was a rollercoaster out there but obviously we’re extremely happy to come out on top. Getting the team to nationals is huge,” UGF head coach Josephy Yeisley said. “Corban was an outstanding team. A true competitor with great character.”

The end result looked bleak for UGF in the shootout after missing two early PKs. A save from freshman goalkeeper Marc Girones and a CU shot that bounces off the left post saved the Argos from elimination.

It went back and forth for the next five with the Warriors answering after every UGF make, and Girones bailing the Argos out after another miss.

As if he hadn’t done enough already, the 11th round solidified Girones as the hero. He calmly scored on two PK attempts after the first was called back. He then backed up his own goal with a final diving safe.

“Its hard to describe my feelings. I’m just so, so happy,” Girones said.

Regulation started with a scoreless first half. Both team’s played excellent defense with UGF center back Rasmus Madsen admirably shadowing CCC Player of the Year Quamie Dinnall.

Early in the second half, UGF finally solved the riddle of the Corban defense, as a cross from senior forward Jon-Eric Krans sailed deep across the penalty box to fellow senior, Renan Zampieri. Zampieri’s one-touch strike deflected off a Warrior defender and into the net.

For the next 25 minutes the game seemed to be fully controlled by the Argos but in the 75th minute Corban’s offensive efforts became dangerous. In the 78th minute Dinnall finally broke free from Madsen with a one-two passing combination with Tim Kagey. Dinnall found an opening in the top left corner of the 18-yard box and fired a bullet past Girones.

The started an offensive explosion as the Argos again took the lead just 30 seconds later. The goal came by way of another cross from the left wing, this time from senior Jordan Byland. His pass went to a wide open Lewis Derrett at the top of the 18 who converted on a clean, strong finish.

Not to be outdone, a 25 yard shot from Corban two minutes later again evened up the score.

The two overtime periods were largely controlled by the Warriors but the best scoring chance came from UGF’s Byland. The senior received a throughball behind the CU defense, and successfully sidestepped the charging keeper, but before he could manage a final, game winning poke, Iliya Zhividze slid in to knock the ball away.

UGF’s successful penalty conversions came from Madsen, junior defender Edgar Ortiz, Derrett, Byland, junior defender Pedro Sala, Zampieri, Krans, and then Girones.

The Argos will take on the regular season conference champions, Rocky Moutain College on Saturday, November 14 at Noon.

Live stats and live streaming video will be available through the Cascade Collegiate Conference website.

