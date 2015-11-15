Carroll Women's Soccer Wins Cascade Conference Title

A season ago the Carroll College women's soccer team's season ended on penalty kicks, this season the Saints were on the the other side of coin defeating Eastern Oregon 3-2in PKs after battling to a 0-0 draw, to claim the Cascade Conference title Saturday.



"We have been focusing on the mental side of penalty kicks all year long," head coachDave Thorvilson said. "We lost on PKs a couple of times over the last few seasons and I didn't want that to be the reason we didn't win a championship. In the last few weeks we have narrowed down our PK list and we have worked on it a lot. It was something we had in mind and it is great to see it pay off tonight."



One of the most dramatic moments in sports, the championship shootout was started with each team capitalizing on their first shot.



On the second shot Natalie Johnston hit her shot to put the Saints up 2-1 andJamie Carter tallied the save to give Carroll the advantage after two each.



The EOU goalkeeper stopped the third Carroll attempt and the Mountaineers equalized 2-2.



In the fourth attempt the EOU goalkeeper made the save and the EOU attempt went wide setting up the fifth shot for each team.



Freshman Talya Vaira sent the ball top shelf on the right side of the goal and the EOU keeper had no shot at it putting Carroll up 3-2.



The Saints had to make one more stop to earn the championship and Carter, the two-time conference player of the year, was in between the posts. The EOU shot went to Carter's right and she slapped the ball harmlessly out of play to give the Saints the win.



"I talked to her parents after the match about the stress of being the parents of a goalkeeper of a goalkeeper in that situation. You could see it on their faces all the emotion that they just went through," Thorvilson said. "I am very impressed with what she did. She was poised and did what she needed to do to get the save. She also made some great saves just to put us in position to get to penalty kicks."



The match was a defensive slugfest from the start, the two teams combined for just five total shots in the first half, with just a single shot each on goal.



Eastern Oregon played the aggressor in the second half with six shots to the Saints three but the Carroll defense held strong and the match went full time with no score.



The Saints tallied a single shot in the first OT to zero for the Mounties. In the second overtime, EOU had three shots to zero for the Saints but Carter made the saves to force PKs.



Carroll earns the title in the first year in the Cascade against many opponents that the Saints are unfamiliar with.



"Being in the new conference is tough, we had some teams that we were familiar with and some we haven't seen a lot of," Thorvilson said. "Ultimately we were hoping we could win the regular season and that took off a lot of pressure when we got that accomplished. We didn't want to leave anything to chance and this was a great opportunity to prove that we are the best in the conference."



The Saints now prepare for the NAIA National Tournament. They will learn there opponent Monday at 11 a.m. and the Saints will have until Saturday to prepare.



"The team is very excited to find out who our opponent will be," Thorvilson said. "I'm excited to return to the national tournament it is great for our players and especially for our seniors."

