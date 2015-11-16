UGF Argos Women's Hoops Falls to The Master's College

The offensive struggled continued for the 11th ranked Lady Argonaut basketball team, as the lost to another ranked team for the second straight day; this time a 78-58 loss to (14) The Master’s College.

UGF got off to a good start in the first quarter, leading by as much as nine points in the first ten minutes and finishing the period with a 21-17 lead.

The early advantage soon dissipated as the Lady Mustangs evened the score two minutes into the second quarter and then took a lead they would never relinquish.

Neither team shot well in the first half, or really the entire game, but UGF’s percentages were particularly low. The Argos made just a third of their attempts in the first 20 minutes and were only on target for two 3-point shots.

“We struggled getting the ball to go through the basket, which usually doesn’t happen for us, but it did tonight,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “They really focused Erin again and outside of Morgan Grier we didn’t get much production from our guards.”

Erin Legal, the team’s pre-season All-American received the full attention of the Lady Mustang defense, and, after being held scoreless the previous day, managed just three points.

The only member of the Argo backcourt to finish with more than five points was junior Morgan Grier. Grier scored 16 points for UGF, including three 3-point makes but the bulk of the Argo scoring came from the post.

The forces down low for UGF were pre-season All-Conference forward Nneka Nnadi and junior center Whitney George. Nnadi led all scorers with 22 points and also let the Argos with 12 rebounds. George also came away with a double-double, with both 10 points and rebounds. The 6-4 transfer was also the only Lady Argo to shoot at or about 50 percent.

One bright point for Great Falls was the team’s rebounding. UGF outrebounded The Master’s College 43-39 and pulled down 18 offensive boards.

The loss is the second straight for the Lady Argos, with the first coming against the fifth ranked team in the nation. UGF is now 5-2 on the season and next face another top-25 team. This time, however, the contest will be held at home, as UGF takes on (10) Wayland Baptist University on November 21 at 5:30 p.m.

“We just need to get back home and get to work,” Himmelberg said.

University of Great Falls Sports Information