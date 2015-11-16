Montana State Men's Basketball Loses to Hawaii - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana State Men's Basketball Loses to Hawaii

Posted: Updated:

Slow starts in each half plagued Montana State in its finale in paradise, as the Bobcats dropped an 83-62 decision to Nevada in Honolulu on Sunday.

Nevada jumped out to a 16-2 lead to start the game and led by 15 points in the first half, and outscored MSU 13-4 to open the second half to build a lead that the Cats could not overcome. Marcus Colbert scored 22 points to lead all players, but was the only Bobcat in double-digits.

“In the first half we wanted to execute some plays,” Bobcat head coach Brian Fish told Jay Sanderson on the Bobcat Radio Network. “We were 0-for-8 in the first half on layups. We were getting to the rim, but we were bothered by their size I think and that affected us. In the second half we tried to hit some home run balls instead of doing the things we need to do. We had a chance to get to the free throw line and score without the clock running, but instead we settled for some deeper shots.”

After Nevada grabbed a 24-9 lead, the Cats rallied. Quinton Everett hit a jumper and Marcus Colbert a layup to trigger a 28-15 burst that pulled the Bobcats to within two. The key possess in that sequence came with 1:13 remaining in the first half, when a Colbert three-pointer pulled MSU within four. On that play Nevada committed a foul away from the ball on Sarp Gobeloglu, and the Bobcat junior nailed both free throws. Nevada carried a 41-37 lead into the intermission.

Montana State stayed close in the first half by converting 12 of its 16 free throw attempts, but in the second half it was all Wolf Pack. Nevada shot 48.4% after the intermission, holding the Bobcats to 19% after the break.

Fish lauded Colbert, his senior point guard, for the resolve he showed in playing his third game in about 45 hours. “Marcus showed some toughness,” Fish said. “He gave a great effort and set the tone. There were some shots he’d normally hit if he had his legs, but he played through fatigue and got himself going.” The 22 points was a season high for Colbert, is one of six 20-point games in Colbert’s Bobcat career, and is his fourth-highest single-game scoring total.

After back-to-back dunks by Cameron Oliver, the second at the 14:21 mark, MSU was never again closer than 10. Quinton Everett led the Cats with six rebounds.

Montana State leaves the Islands with a 1-2 record, claiming a win over Hawai’i-Hilo against losses to Hawai’i of the Big West and Mountain West foe Nevada, and returns home for the team’s first regular season tilt in Worthington Arena on Friday. Tipoff against San Jose State is slated for 8:05 pm as the second half of a doubleheader with the Bobcat women. After the Friday double-dip, MSU heads to Billings to host Wyoming in the Magic City on Sunday at 2:05 pm. Purchase tickets for any of those contacts at msubobcats.com.

Montana State Sports Information

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.