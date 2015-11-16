Montana State Men's Basketball Loses to Hawaii

Slow starts in each half plagued Montana State in its finale in paradise, as the Bobcats dropped an 83-62 decision to Nevada in Honolulu on Sunday.

Nevada jumped out to a 16-2 lead to start the game and led by 15 points in the first half, and outscored MSU 13-4 to open the second half to build a lead that the Cats could not overcome. Marcus Colbert scored 22 points to lead all players, but was the only Bobcat in double-digits.

“In the first half we wanted to execute some plays,” Bobcat head coach Brian Fish told Jay Sanderson on the Bobcat Radio Network. “We were 0-for-8 in the first half on layups. We were getting to the rim, but we were bothered by their size I think and that affected us. In the second half we tried to hit some home run balls instead of doing the things we need to do. We had a chance to get to the free throw line and score without the clock running, but instead we settled for some deeper shots.”

After Nevada grabbed a 24-9 lead, the Cats rallied. Quinton Everett hit a jumper and Marcus Colbert a layup to trigger a 28-15 burst that pulled the Bobcats to within two. The key possess in that sequence came with 1:13 remaining in the first half, when a Colbert three-pointer pulled MSU within four. On that play Nevada committed a foul away from the ball on Sarp Gobeloglu, and the Bobcat junior nailed both free throws. Nevada carried a 41-37 lead into the intermission.

Montana State stayed close in the first half by converting 12 of its 16 free throw attempts, but in the second half it was all Wolf Pack. Nevada shot 48.4% after the intermission, holding the Bobcats to 19% after the break.

Fish lauded Colbert, his senior point guard, for the resolve he showed in playing his third game in about 45 hours. “Marcus showed some toughness,” Fish said. “He gave a great effort and set the tone. There were some shots he’d normally hit if he had his legs, but he played through fatigue and got himself going.” The 22 points was a season high for Colbert, is one of six 20-point games in Colbert’s Bobcat career, and is his fourth-highest single-game scoring total.

After back-to-back dunks by Cameron Oliver, the second at the 14:21 mark, MSU was never again closer than 10. Quinton Everett led the Cats with six rebounds.

Montana State leaves the Islands with a 1-2 record, claiming a win over Hawai’i-Hilo against losses to Hawai’i of the Big West and Mountain West foe Nevada, and returns home for the team’s first regular season tilt in Worthington Arena on Friday. Tipoff against San Jose State is slated for 8:05 pm as the second half of a doubleheader with the Bobcat women. After the Friday double-dip, MSU heads to Billings to host Wyoming in the Magic City on Sunday at 2:05 pm. Purchase tickets for any of those contacts at msubobcats.com.

