Bobcats Jasmine Hommes Reaches 1000th Career Points Record

Montana State senior forward Jasmine Hommes scored eight points, including a field goal five-minutes, 15-seconds into the opening quarter to give her 1,001 career points, and help lift the Bobcats to a 66-53 win over the University of Nevada, Sunday afternoon in Lawlor Events Center.

Montana State (2-0) took an 18-10 lead after the first stanza and held a 37-30 cushion as sophomore Hannah Caudill hit a three-pointer four-seconds prior to intermission.

MSU opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run and never looked back. Five different players scored during the stretch. The Bobcats built its largest lead at 59-39 in the final stanza.

“We had a very consistent performance from a team aspect and we played hard-fought defense,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “It was a very physical game and Nevada challenged us on the glass. They did a great job forcing us on some decisions, so we will have to clean up on our rebounding and turnovers.”

Dawkins scored ten of her team-high 12 points in the opening half. The Bozeman product connected on six-of-nine from the field. Newcomer Riley Nordgaard chipped in nine points, while Hommes, Peyton Ferris and Annika Lai each added eight.

“I’m really happy for Jasmine breaking the 1,000-point milestone,” Binford said. “She has been such a consistent performer over the course of her career.”

Hommes became the 21st Bobcat in history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

For the game, Montana State shot 52 percent from the field. In addition, the Bobcats hit at a 50 percent clip from the beyond the three-point line.

“Lexi was fantastic offensively and Peyton gave us a huge physical spark,” Binford said. “I thought Lindsay (Stockton) did a nice job running our team. I’m pleased that we’re getting contributions from everyone this early in the season.”

Nevada was paced by Nyasha Lesure with a game-high 20 points. The Wolf Pack held a slight 33-29 edge in rebounding.

MSU was led under the glass by Nordgaard with six rebounds, while Hommes and Ferris pulled down five, apiece.

Montana State will host Portland in its home opener, Friday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

